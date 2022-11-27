LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The anticipated legislative session and motivating voters in Arkansas were the hot topics of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock first met with Senator Joyce Elliot to speak on the troubles some prospective voters in Arkansas face when trying to vote and how “Get Loud Arkansas” is working to help those voters out.

Then, Brock listed off the biggest headlines in Arkansas business over the last week.

To round out this week’s show, Brock sat down with Representative French Hill to talk about all the moving parts at Washington D.C. right now due to the shifting balance of power in Congress. The two also discuss the approaching legislative session in January.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.