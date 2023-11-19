LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Capitol View this week, candidate filing closed earlier in the week with elections gearing up and much more.

Host Roby Brock sat down with Democrat Party of Arkansas chair Grant Tennille and Republican Party of Arkansas chair Joseph Wood to talk more about what we are seeing from the filing period.

Brock also sat down with the National Federation of Independent Businesses State Director Katie Burns to talk about small business in Arkansas and much more.

Capitol View airs on Sundays at 8:30 a.m.