LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Earlier this week, Tyson Foods announced it would bring nearly 1,000 jobs to northwest Arkansas.

The Springdale-based meat giant said it was going to consolidate its corporate operations in Illinois and the Dakotas by relocating corporate workers from those states to the Natural State.

This week on Talk Business & Politics, host Roby Brock sits down with Paul Gatling of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal to discuss this and many other topics.

Brock also sat down with Democratic state representative Monte Hodges and Republican incumbent Rick Crawford to discuss their campaigns, as well as issues like housing costs and the infrastructure bill vote.