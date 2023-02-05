LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Women in the workplace and the state of manufacturing in Arkansas are at the forefront of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock was joined by Women’s Foundation of Arkansas Executive Director Anna Beth Gorman. Gorman discussed a recent report on the economic status of women in the workforce. Then, she gave her concerns about a proposed bill that would end affirmative action in Arkansas.

Then, Brock ran through the biggest headlines in Arkansas business over the last week.

Brock later met with Patrick Schueck, CEO of Lexicon Inc., and Christy Valentine with Hytrol to discuss the state of manufacturing in Arkansas.

