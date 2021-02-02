More and more shoppers are turning to internet searches when looking for products to buy.

Businesses that want to snag those potential customers do have ways to reel them in while they browse the World Wide Web.

Search Engine Marketing (SEM) is the tool to use. It refers to sponsored ads that appear on search engines like Google and Bing.

HOW IT WORKS: Advertisers must pay for the privilege of showing up first when search keywords are entered that are relevant to their business.

SEM is highly measurable and offers the ability to implement call tracking and conversion tracking to help you understand the key performance metrics associated with your campaign.

Example: A local coffee shop wants to drive people who search for coffee, pastries, or breakfast food to its website. Using SEM, we can ensure its website is showing up at the top of the paid search engine results for specific keywords and queries that we collaborate with them on.

Team 20 Digital Solutions can help your business implement SEM in its marketing plan. We’re here to help Arkansas businesses thrive by combining the strength of TV and digital! Do you need to get the word out about your business? Our advertising services on KARK 4 and FOX 16 help you find customers and help customers find you! Don’t be left behind! To learn more, call our Digital Sales Manager, Trish Sanchez-Lindsay (501) 340-4582.