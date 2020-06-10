Terrell Talk: A protest that became a movement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Morgan Leyenberger of Little Rock is passionate about the protests in Little Rock. Like many other protesters, she has strong opinions regarding racial injustice.

She even got arrested and was booked into the Pulaski County Jail because of her beliefs. Morgan, who is white, is one of many people who has helped to turn the protests into a movement.

Morgan talks to Donna Terrell about what she hopes the Movement will bring vowing to not stop until there are changes in the Little Rock Police Department.