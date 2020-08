LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The general election is coming up and with COVID-19 many people are concerned about voting in person.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said COVID is a valid reason to absentee vote, but now there are questions if your mail in ballot will make it in time to be counted.

Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk, Terri Hollingsworth tells us what we need to know leading up to Election Day and beyond.