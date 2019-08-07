Terrell Talk: Danyelle Musselman chat continues

CLICK HERE to watch if video does not play above.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Terrell Talk wraps up a three-part chat this week with Danyelle Musselman.

She’s the wife of Eric Musselman, the new men’s head basketball coach at the University of Arkansas.

Fox 16’s Donna Terrell hit the road and traveled to northwest Arkansas to visit their home.

What is Terrell Talk?

Each month Donna interviews someone new and each week we’ll post a portion of that interview.

If there is a newsmaker you would like her to interview, drop her a note at dterrell@fox16.com. If you’d like to make a comment on social media use the hashtag #TerrellTalk