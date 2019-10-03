Terrell Talk: Heather Headley, R & B sensation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – R & B sensation and actress Heather Headley is coming to town for an Oct. 5 performance with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.

But before her visit, she spoke with Fox 16’s Donna Terrell via Skype.

In this special edition of Terrell Talk, Donna interviews Heather about her new Netflix show “Sweet Magnolias,” which is currently taping in Atlanta.

She talks about her new baby, her career and her visit to Arkansas for an evening of music at the Robinson Center.

