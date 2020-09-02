Terrell Talk: Little Rock Firefighter compares his battle with Colon Cancer to Chadwick Boseman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The surprising death of Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman represents a growing number of young people who are getting and/or dying from colon cancer.

Stan Scott is a Little Rock firefighter who was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. Stan had symptoms, including fatigue and weight loss, but it was his wife who noticed and encouraged him to see a doctor.

Stan, who is 36-year-old says it was his wife Janet who saved his life.

He’s now cancer-free and shares his story with Donna Terrell and tells her how he feels a connection to the Black Panther star on Terrell Talk.