Terrell Talk: People of color having a harder time getting access to the COVID-19 vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In some communities, African Americans and other minorities are having a difficult time getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

To remedy the problem, the Arkansas Department of Health’s Health Equity Division has been setting up vaccination clinics at various locations such as churches and civic centers in different communities around the state.

In the latest edition of Terrell Talk, Donna Terrell sits down with Dr. Michelle Smith from the Arkansas Department of Health to discuss how this program works and provides suggestions on what to do if you’ve been unable to get the shot.