Update: Three dead, including suspect, after barricade situation in Helena-West Helena

Terrell Talk: Sisters and Suitcases

Terrell Talk

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local woman is paving the way for other women to learn what she already knows about world travel.  

She’s using her experience with international travel to create a life-changing idea called Sisters and Suitcases.

Tamaya Walker McClendon is the program creator.

In this edition of Terrell Talk, she continues her chat with Fox16’s Donna Terrell about how she took an idea and made it work.

What is Terrell Talk?
Each month Donna interviews someone new and each week we’ll post a portion of that interview.

If there is a newsmaker you would like Donna to interview, drop her a note at dterrell@fox16.com. If you’d like to make a comment on social media use the hashtag #TerrellTalk

