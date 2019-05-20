Terrell Talk: Sisters and Suitcases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local woman is paving the way for other women to learn what she already knows about world travel.

She’s using her experience with international travel to create a life-changing idea called Sisters and Suitcases.

Tamaya Walker McClendon is the program creator.

In this edition of Terrell Talk, she continues her chat with Fox16’s Donna Terrell about how she took an idea and made it work.

