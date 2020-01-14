Terrell Talk talks taxes before you file

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When you go to file your 2019 tax returns you’ll notice some changes.

On my internet show, Terrel Talk, I discuss some of what you can expect with Latasha McKinny the district manager for Liberty Tax.

Your standard deduction has doubled, making it harder to itemize.

McKinny says, just because you’re not able to exceed the standard deduction or to itemize, you still want to use things like your mortgage interest, medical expenses, donations, things like that where it may not benefit you on your tax return federally, it will benefit you on your state tax.

Watch the full show above.