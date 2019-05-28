Terrell Talk: Tamaya Walker McClendon’s Sisters and Suitcases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The dream of world travel is becoming a reality for some women thanks to a program developed by a local woman.

Sisters and Suitcases has led trips to places like Paris, Dubai/Abu Dhabi, Egypt and Ghana, to name a few.

Founder Tamaya Walker McClendon created the idea for travelers who’re looking for an experience rather than just a vacation with the chance to connect, explore and discover.

In this final edition of a three-part Terrell Talk conversation, McClendon chats with Fox16’s Donna Terrell about how she took an idea and made it work.

