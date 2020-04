LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As we work our way through social distancing and social isolation, many of us are connecting through social media, but a relatively new social app called TikTok is helping people pass the time.

It typically attracts young people, but now people young and young at heart are connecting with TikTok challenges.

On this edition of Terrell Talk, Donna Terrell talks with Entertainment Reporter and Radio Host Ally Lynn on how to get in on the action.