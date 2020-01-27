Thousands of volunteers to welcome travelers to Miami for the Super Bowl

MIAMI- On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be playing in the biggest football game of the year.

As thousands get ready to head down to Florida for the Super Bowl, the Miami International Airport has a special team waiting to welcome football fans.

The airports, of course, expect increased traffic before and after the big game kicks off.

On the way in, travelers were welcomed by smiling and dancing volunteers who say they want to show visitors the warmth of Miami.

“This is to show the warm shape that Miami has to the world,” says Arturo Enamorado, Airport Super Bowl Host.

A team of 10,000 volunteers on the Super Bowl host committee begins to trickle into Miami International Airport. This is the first thing you see when you touch down in Magic City.

“This week is the start of game week,” says Mike Mojares, Super Bowl host committee coach.

“It’s all about fun,” says Enamorado. “It’s all about multicultural, that’s what cool about Miami. This is it.”

Enamorado, who is also the President of the Honduran American Chamber of Commerce, says for him, it’s a big deal to welcome fans to Miami’s vibes, culture and many reconstructed buildings.

Though the Super Bowl hustle and bustle hasn’t started, there will be swag, signs and warm smiles waiting to give Super Bowl LIV fans a warm Miami welcome.