Through Our Eyes: 4/27/14

An EF4 tornado tore through portions of Central Arkansas on April 27, 2014, leaving massive damage across four counties and taking 16 lives.

“Through Our Eyes: 4/27/14” marked the first anniversary of the tragedy, as members of the Arkansas Storm Team, KARK 4 News and FOX 16 News recalled the storms that ripped through communities like Mayflower & Vilonia as it remained on the ground for 40 miles.

The documentary featured never-before-seen news footage and extended interviews shot by the news crews on the ground in the hours following the storm.

“Through Our Eyes: 4/27/14” is also available to view on YouTube.

