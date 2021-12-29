ARDOT: All lanes cleared after crashes on I-40 in St. Francis County

UPDATE: According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, all lanes involving the multiple crashes on Interstate 40 in St. Francis County have been cleared.

ST. FRANCIS CO, Ark. – Officials from the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported that lanes on Interstate 40 EB and WB are blocked due to four crashes near Palestine.

According to officials, one crash involving two tractor-trailers happened near exit 233, blocking traffic on the inside lane going westbound.

St. Francis Co: Accident reported on WB I-40 near Exit 233. Lanes blocked at this time: inside. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/cV0NdpFi3Z for the latest information. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) December 29, 2021

Officials also reported another crash happened near mile marker 231.4, blocking the right shoulder.

St. Francis Co: Accident reported on EB I-40 near Mile Marker 231.4. Lanes blocked at this time: right shoulder. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/cV0NdpWl5Z for the latest information. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) December 29, 2021

Officials reported two additional crashes involving a tractor-trailer near the mile markers 226.9 and 228.5

St. Francis Co: Accident reported on EB I-40 near Mile Marker 228.5. Lanes blocked at this time: right shoulder. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/cV0NdpWl5Z for the latest information. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) December 29, 2021

St. Francis Co: Accident reported on EB I-40 near Mile Marker 226.9. Lanes blocked at this time: right shoulder. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/cV0NdpWl5Z for the latest information. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) December 29, 2021

Officials said the crash has blocked lanes on the right shoulders.

Traffic is being rerouted to exit 221 to Highway 70, according to ARDOT officials.

St. Francis Co: (Update) Accident reported on EB I-40. Lanes blocked at this time: All. Traffic is being rerouted to exit 221 to Hwy 70. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/cV0NdpEKer for the latest information. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic pic.twitter.com/Lai4KgVkuY — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) December 29, 2021

