ARDOT: Lanes cleared after overturned tractor-trailer, fire truck crash on I-40 in Lonoke County

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – The lanes affected by the crash involving an 18-Wheeler and a fire truck on I-40 in Lonoke County are clear, according to an update from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
According to ARDOT, early Tuesday morning, an overturned tractor-trailer blocked traffic on the outside lane of the interstate. Officials also said another tractor-trailer hit a fire truck causing a traffic delay on the right shoulder.
To view the latest traffic updates, visit FOX16’s traffic page at FOX16.com.