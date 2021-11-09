ARDOT: Lanes cleared after overturned tractor-trailer, fire truck crash on I-40 in Lonoke County

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – The lanes affected by the crash involving an 18-Wheeler and a fire truck on I-40 in Lonoke County are clear, according to an update from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Lonoke Co: Lanes blocked due to a previously reported accident on WB I-40 near Mile Marker 183.9 have been cleared. #ARtraffic #CNAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) November 9, 2021

According to ARDOT, early Tuesday morning, an overturned tractor-trailer blocked traffic on the outside lane of the interstate. Officials also said another tractor-trailer hit a fire truck causing a traffic delay on the right shoulder.

Lonoke Co: (UPDATE) I-40 WB right lane remains blocked due to an overturned tractor trailer near Carlisle (mm 183). A second tractor trailer has now hit a fire truck. Monitor at https://t.co/cV0NdpEKer. #artraffic #cnatraffichttps://t.co/tDSLSKKlGc — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) November 9, 2021

To view the latest traffic updates, visit FOX16’s traffic page at FOX16.com.