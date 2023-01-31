LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Crews with the Arkansas Department of Transportation are bracing for frozen roads amid an ongoing ice storm in Arkansas.

Dave Parker is a spokesperson for ARDOT. He said the crews are using salt and beet juice after first using a salt-brine mixture.

“Some of it will stick and will help us out, so it’s worth it,” Parker said. “It’s a small window then.”

Parker said the hope is that accidents are minimized over the next couple of days.

“We know we’re going to have some road situations where people are stuck in traffic along the interstate,” Parker said. “That’s very unfortunate. We hope it’s not a lengthy, lengthy time.”

Parker said people should avoid driving, if possible, but those who cannot help it should have supplies in their car.

“If we can get through without anyone getting hurt, that’s a win,” Parker said.