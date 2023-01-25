LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers on westbound Interstate 40 were at a standstill Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers caused a massive backup

Video from IDriveArkansas cameras shows a pair of tractor-trailers involved in the incident, with a trailer being pulled by one of the semis completely ripped open and debris spread across the road.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash just before 2:15 p.m.

As of 3 p.m., both lanes of westbound traffic have been impacted by the crash as crews respond to the scene. Crews were being re-routed at exit 108.

There is no word of any injuries as a result of the crash at this time.

