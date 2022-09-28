SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – A vehicle crash on Interstate 30 in Saline County is causing a huge delay for westbound commuters Wednesday evening.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash is southwest of Benton at mile marker 114.

ARDOT officials say the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. with traffic, and by 6:45 p.m. traffic was already backed up to just past the Bryant exit near Reynolds Road.

There is no official word yet on how quickly the crash will be cleared.

For updates visit the KARK 4 interactive traffic map.