LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A crash has blocked all westbound lanes of I-40 west of Lonoke Wednesday afternoon.

Arkansas Department of Transportation officials said a crash involving a trash truck and a semi-truck happened on I-40 just west of Lonoke at Exit 169.

ARDOT cameras show the trash truck completely overturned on the road.

The crash report from ARDOT said there are no injuries in the crash.

Diesel fuel has reportedly spilled onto the ground and officials with ARDOT are considering this a hazmat incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.