LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Construction work on Interstate 30 will cause lane closures next week starting Monday.

According to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), work will start on Monday Oct. 17th.

Daytime closures (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

• I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 4th and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time)

• Riverfront Drive (single-lane closures) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

• Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

• I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock; includes a single-lane closure on I-30 eastbound at the I-630 westbound ramp and at the Broadway Street exit

• I-630 westbound on-ramp (full closure) between College Street at 15th Street and the Pedestrian Bridge in Little Rock

• I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

• I-30 frontage road (single-lane closure) between 4th and 10th streets in Little Rock (6 p.m. start time)

• I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour signed to exit to northbound frontage road

• Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (11 p.m. start time)

24-hour closures

• Mahlon Martin (full closure) between President Clinton Avenue and 3rd Street in Little Rock; detours signed

• 6th Street bridge (full closure) for reconstruction in Little Rock; detours signed

• McGowan Street (full closure) between the on-ramp to I-30 westbound and Pulaski County Lane in Little Rock; the on-ramp to I-30 westbound will be reduced to one lane; detours signed

ARDOT officials say that double lane closures will be limited to between 11 P.M. and 4 A.M. and that traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signage. Officials are also asking that drivers approaching and traveling through work zones to exercise caution.