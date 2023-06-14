LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Brand new traffic cameras can now be seen along a highway in central Arkansas, The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) hopes that they will make drivers more cautious.

ARDOT Public Information Officer Dave Parker said there are now 13 new traffic cameras along Highway 67/167 from Jacksonville to Bradford. He added that previously there were no cameras along that route, but they put the cameras up because of the growth in the area.

“That particular area really just boils down to the average daily traffic volume and the fact that there is a lot of construction activity,” Parker said.

Nichelle Hill said she drives along the highway every day and was shocked to hear about the cameras, adding that she’s glad they are there.

“With 13 cameras, they’re making sure traffic is okay and people drive right and for the safety of other people, I understand,” Hill said.

Parker said each camera cost $25,000, explaining that the money to afford them came from the department’s funds.

“They tilt, pan, zoom. I mean, they’re high-quality cameras,” Parker said.

Parker said the cameras will help drivers maneuver traffic and hopefully lead to safety when on the road.

“Knowing cameras are there might cause people to slow down a little bit. I think any time you have security cameras it makes you feel a little safer,” Parker said.

Parker explained there is not a large number of accidents in the area but based on the growth of population, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“If we have an issue or an accident it helps us see the backup, how the backup is building we can actually see down the roadway and could determine detours,” Parker said.

Parker says the cameras not only help drivers but also help law enforcement view accidents on the roadway before they get to it.

Statewide, Parker said there are 330 cameras, and they hope to add cameras along every major highway and interstate.