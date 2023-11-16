SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – An overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 30 in Saline County has blocked all eastbound traffic Thursday morning.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported that the crash resulted in a motor oil spill just west of Benton. The crash was reported just before 5:25 a.m.

ARDOT officials said that traffic is being diverted to Highway 67 at Exit 106 near Glen Rose. Eastbound traffic is also being diverted at Exit 111 to Highways 70, 128 and 5 back to Benton.

Traffic crews have not released information on possible injuries or the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.