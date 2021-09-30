Semi crash near Mayflower blocks all lanes on WB I-40

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – A crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling a load of cinder blocks has stop all westbound traffic on Interstate 40 near Mayflower Thursday morning.

The crash near Mile Marker 134.1 was reported just after 9:30 a.m.

Traffic officials are advising drivers to use Exit 135 as an alternate route.

Arkansas Department of Transportation officials showed massive backups due to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.