PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – A crash involving a pair of tractor-trailers and another vehicle slowed traffic on westbound Interstate 40 for drivers in Pulaski County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. just before the Maumelle exit and blocked the inside and middle lanes of traffic.

There were no injuries reported in the crash, but the wreck and response had interstate traffic backed up to going back east of the Interstate 430 interchange.

As of 9:30 a.m., there was no estimate for when the roadway would be cleared.

