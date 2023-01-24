LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With rain giving way to incoming snow in central Arkansas, drivers are having to take a bit more caution on their commute home.

According to iDriveArkansas, snow is already showing up and making its presence known across the western and northern parts of the state.

Almost to Clinton and snow is coming down quick! Drive slow and be safe, folks. I’ll be live at 5 with updates! @FOX16News @KARK4News pic.twitter.com/1JbZmBJnmz — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) January 24, 2023

In Cleburne County, crews are working multiple crashes on Highway 107, just south of Highway 110 with all lanes impacted, with the same situation playing out for Highway 16 just south of Highway 92 near Greers Ferry.

Stone County is also working multiple crashes for Highway 9 where it intersects with Highway 263, just north of Fairfield Bay.

In Searcy County, all lanes are impacted for Highway 65, just two miles north of Highway 254, just over 8 miles southeast of Marshall

As conditions and temperatures drop, check back for updates on this developing winter weather traffic situation.