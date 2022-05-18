LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A jackknifed tractor-trailer on eastbound Interstate 440 just before Airport Road is causing a delay for Wednesday afternoon drivers.

The middle and inside lanes are both impacted, with traffic stacked up as far back as the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 entering the south interchange.

The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. There is no word yet on how long it will take to remove the 18-wheeler.

See the latest highway conditions on our Traffic Map page

There is no word from either the Arkansas Department of Transportation or the Arkansas State Police if there are any injuries connected to this incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.