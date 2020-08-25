Traffic Alert: Trailer overturns, spills dirt on US Highway 67/167

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.- Jacksonville police say a trailer has overturned and spilled dirt on U.S. Highway 67/167 near Redmond Road.

According to a tweet from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the accident is near Exit 9.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories