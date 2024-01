CONWAY, Ark. – A crash has blocked multiple lanes of traffic on Interstate 40 in Conway.

Arkansas Department of Transportation officials said all eastbound lanes of I-40 in Conway near Exit 127 were blocked due to a crash.

Just before 8:50 p.m., ARDOT cameras show traffic has started moving again. The left and right shoulders still remain impacted.

The lanes were blocked for more than an hour, causing a significant buildup in traffic.

