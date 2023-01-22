LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Traffic going westbound on I-30 has slowed down to a crawl on Sunday afternoon due to a car flipped upside down.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s iDrive cameras, traffic is backed up due to the flipped vehicle just off the I-430 interchange going onto I-30.

The crash is in the middle of I-30 and all lanes are impacted. Traffic is being directed to the far left shoulder.

There is no information available regarding any injuries as a result of the crash.

See the conditions before you hit the road using our interactive traffic map.