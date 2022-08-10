LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The latest edition of the Arkansas Hunting Guidebook is at the printer and will begin to appear in sporting goods stores throughout the state this month. You don’t have to wait to catch up on this year’s regulations. A downloadable version of the guidebook is available now at agfc.com for people who want to take a sneak peek or save a digital copy to their phones.

Some notable changes that are highlighted in this year’s guidebook include:

The Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone was expanded to include Ashley, Bradley, Randolph and Union counties after detection of CWD-positive deer within 10-miles of these counties.

Modern Gun Bear Hunting is now allowed in Bear Zones 3 and 4 through a limited quota hunt. See www.agfc.com/en/hunting/big-game/bear/bearzones for details.

Collared bears are now legal to harvest.

Bear archery season in Bear Zones 1 and 2 open seven days earlier than deer archery season.

The Ozark National Forest Wildlife Management Area designation for public lands in the Ozark National Forest but not in a WMA has been restated as White Rock WMA, Lee Creek WMA or Piney Creeks WMAs, depending on location.

A valid hunting or fishing license, or an AGFC camping permit is required to camp on AGFC-owned wildlife management areas.

Trail cameras on WMAs must have the owner’s contact information visibly affixed.

Any deer, turkey or bear killed by vehicle collision must be reported to the AGFC Radio Room (800-482-9262) before it may be taken into possession.

Guiding while under the influence is now illegal.

Devil’s Eyebrow Natural Area is now designated as a separate WMA.

Alum Fork Natural Area is now open to hunting.

Additional changes were made to some wildlife management areas as well as changes that impact waterfowl hunters, which will be highlighted in the 2022-23 Waterfowl Hunting Guidebook available this fall.

Statewide 2022 Deer Season Opening Days:

Archery — Sept. 24

Muzzleloader — Oct. 15

Modern Gun — Nov. 12

Special Youth Modern Gun Hunts — Nov. 5-6 and Jan. 7-8

Private Land Antlerless-only Modern Gun Hunt — Dec. 29-31

Visit www.agfc.com/guidebooks for downloadable versions of all AGFC hunting and fishing regulations guidebooks.