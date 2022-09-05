LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is adding one last meeting to wrap its outreach efforts for public input on the new Arkansas Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. The last meeting now will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fish ‘N Stuff in Sherwood.

“The first meeting in Little Rock fell on a night when many anglers were already committed to a bass fishing tournament, which may have led to low attendance,” Vic DiCenzo, AGFC Black Bass Program coordinator, said. “We are committed to giving our anglers as much opportunity as possible to see the plan, have discussions with biologists about it and provide comments to help guide the finished draft.”

The latest addition leaves only five more opportunities to attend one of the open-house format meetings before the plan is finalized, so anglers are encouraged to make plans to attend. For those who cannot attend, the plan, as well as a comment form is available at the AGFC’s Black Bass Program webpage, www.agfc.com/bbp. Comments will be accepted until Sept. 15.

For more information, email DiCenzo at blackbassprogram@agfc.ar.gov or call 501-350-1806.

Remaining public meetings will be held at the following dates and locations:

Sept. 6: 6-7:30 p.m., Hot Springs Convention Center and Bank OZK Arena, 134 Convention Blvd., Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901

Sept. 7: 6-7:30 p.m., Herschel Hall – Foyer, 114 S. Broadview, Greenbrier, AR 72058

Sept. 8: 6-7:30 p.m., Fish ‘N Stuff, 7473 Warden Rd., Sherwood, AR 72120