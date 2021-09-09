AGFC planning Women’s Outdoor Weekend Oct. 1-3

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a special women’s outdoor weekend October 1-3 with workshops throughout the state to help ladies learn how to hunt, fish and be a larger part of conservation in Arkansas.

The weekend of small workshops replaces this year’s traditional Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Workshop at the 4-H Center in Little Rock., which was canceled because of continued concerns with COVID-19 rates in Arkansas.

Lea White, who coordinates BOW for the AGFC as well as the AGFC’s mentored hunting programs, said women who had already signed up for the workshop were given the opportunity to enroll in these smaller experiences, but many openings are still available.

“We just had a lot of ladies who weren’t comfortable with the larger gathering of our traditional workshop, so we pivoted to give the same great experience in smaller settings,” White said. “This format also lets us spread things out across the state to offer the BOW experience to people who may not have been able to drive to central Arkansas for an entire weekend before.”

Weekend experiences run the gamut from outdoor photography excursions and knot-tying classes to wild game processing and a full-fledged dove hunt. Workshops that include hunting and fishing will require the participant to purchase all the proper hunting and fishing licenses to participate.

Becoming an Outdoors-Woman is an outdoor skills program that offers workshops, classes and camps designed for 18 years and older women. The program focuses on providing women the opportunity to learn skills and encourages participation in hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. These programs offer a supportive atmosphere where women can learn skills that enhance their enjoyment of Arkansas’s outdoors. BOW classes range from introductory level to advanced outdoor training.

Visit https://www.agfc.com/en/education/first-steps-outdoors/bow/ for a list of times and locations for this year’s workshops and to register.

Follow Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Arkansas on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BOWArkansas to view upcoming programs.