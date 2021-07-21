Alligator permits drawn; private-land hunting available

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game & Fish Commission) — Thirty-three hunters drew permits to pursue alligators on public land during the 2021 season, but many opportunities remain for those who didn’t draw for public hunts.

Hunters who have access to private land in the alligator zones of south Arkansas can hunt through a quota-based system similar to bear hunting and private land elk hunting.

The season dates are Sept. 17-20 and Sept. 24-27. The application period was June 15-30.

Mark Barbee, wildlife biologist at the AGFC’s Monticello office who coordinates the hunts, says last year was the first using a quota system for private-land alligator hunting, and the transition proved beneficial for hunters.

“Anyone can obtain the private land alligator permit through the AGFC’s online licensing system for $5 in addition to their hunting license,” Barbee said. “They will be able to participate in the alligator hunt on private land they have permission to hunt until the quota has been met in that zone. It will be up to each hunter to call in before their hunt every night to the wildlife hotline (1-800-440-1477) to see if the quota has been met and if they can continue their hunt.”

Another change from last year that remains in place is the use of online hunter orientations. The alligator hunt orientation and training manual at agfc.com lays out all the most important details and frequently asked questions about the hunt.

Visitwww.agfc.com/alligator for more information on the season. The private-land alligator permit is available through the “Buy Licenses” button atagfc.com.

Here’s a list of public-land permit winners and their hometowns:

ZONE 1

Dr. Lester Sitzes III Bois d’Arc WMA: Stephen Correro, Benton; Garrett Davis, Hope; Rickie Robbins, Hope; and Terry Whatley, Hope.

Little River: Brailee Fondren, Lockesburg; and Angela Wolcott, Lockesburg.

Mercer Bayou/Sulphur River WMA: Steven Young, Rosie.

Millwood Lake: Randall Byram, Texarkana; Shawn Martin, Alicia; and John Windham, El Dorado.

ZONE 3

Lower Arkansas River Wetland Complex: Timothy Carter, Conway; Brandon Cook, Searcy; Jeremiah Dorey, Hackett; Christopher Ellis, Sheridan; Sanford Evans, Parkin; Darren Finley, Beebe; Mathew Foster, England; Cody Holbert, Stuttgart; Robert Jones, Searcy; Samantha McFadden, Roland; Winburn Melugin, Arkadelphia; Rodney Morehead, Benton; Allen Robinson, Jefferson; Leslie Sitzes, Jonesboro; Robert Sterling, Benton; James Summerville, Benton; Eric Tobey, Hartford; Dillon Turner, Greenbrier; McKinlee Walker, Corning; Martin Walt, Dumas; Randy Whitehurst, Lonoke; Ryan Williams, Dermott; and Bryan Yarnell, Roland.