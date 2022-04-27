LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game & Fish Commission) – The application period for Arkansas’s public land elk hunting permits is open from 8 a.m., May 1 until 11:59 p.m. June 1. Hunters interested in pursuing Arkansas’s largest big-game animal can apply beginning May 1 at https://ar-web.s3licensing.com and select the Special Hunt Applications button to begin the process.

Eighteen public land elk tags (12 antlerless and six either-sex tags) will be available through the online permit system for Arkansas’s 2022 elk hunting season. The drawing for permits will be held at the Buffalo River Elk Festival, which is planned to make its return June 24-25 in Jasper.

Three additional permits will be drawn at the festival for people who register on site at the event. On-site applicants must sign up at the festival and be present to win at 5 p.m. on June 25. Applications for these permits will be available from 1-4 p.m. June 24 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 25 at the Newton County Senior Center.

Applicants for Arkansas public land elk hunt permits must have a valid Resident Sportsman Hunting License or must be a holder of a Lifetime Sportsman’s Permit. Only residents of Arkansas may apply. Applicants must be 6 or older as of the beginning of the hunt to participate. Anyone with 18 or more violations points is ineligible for the permit.

Hunters with access to private land in elk country will follow the same regulations as last year, using a quota system instead of drawn permits. Anyone may purchase a Private Land Elk Permit (labeled PLE in the AGFC licensing system) for $5 in addition to a valid resident Sportsman Hunting License or nonresident All Game Hunting License. Hunters getting private land permits should wait until May 15 to purchase to ensure it is valid for the coming hunting season.

Visit https://ar-web.s3licensing.com/ to apply for a public land elk permit. Applications require a $5 nonrefundable processing fee, but no additional fees are required of hunters who successfully draw.