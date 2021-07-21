‘Arkansas Wildlife’ videos available on YouTube

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game & Fish Commission) — “Arkansas Wildlife,” the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s award-winning television show, airs weekly on broadcast television stations out of Little Rock, Fayetteville and Monroe, Louisiana, but video segments from the show, as well as additional Arkansas Game and Fish Commission videos, can be seen anytime and anywhere on the agency’s YouTube channels.

The AGFC manages two YouTube channels: The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission channel (youtube.com/arkansasgameandfish), which features videos about the agency’s conservation work, AGFC meetings and much more, and the Arkansas Wildlife TV channel (youtube.com/arkansaswildlifetv), which features videos about the agency’s conservation work plus hunting and fishing and human-interest stories.

The AGFC channel includes live-streaming coverage of each month’s Commission meeting, plus archives of past monthly meetings. It also has content such as the monthly Wild Science Webinar, in which AGFC staff present research and ongoing projects. There’s also other useful information about the agency’s work across the state.

The Arkansas Wildlife TV channel is a good place to binge on hunting and fishing programming. Popular segments include deer hunting, waterfowl hunting, bass fishing and much more, including videos about less well-known game species, such as woodcock and snipe. There’s also plenty of programming about the agency’s work with nongame species like bats, Ozark hellbenders and monarch butterflies.

Many of the agency’s YouTube segments are based on content from the “Arkansas Wildlife” television show, but other segments are exclusive to YouTube or appear there before they’re available on broadcast channels. It’s one more way you can stay connected with the great outdoors and the AGFC’s conservation work across The Natural State.