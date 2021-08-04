Backcountry Hunters and Anglers hosting deer hunting field day

MAYFLOWER, Ark. (Arkansas Game & Fish Commission) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will partner with the Arkansas chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers to help people get into gear for this year’s upcoming deer hunting season. The two organizations will host a special field day from 9 a.m.-noon August 21 at the Multipurpose Building of Camp Robinson Special Use Area in Mayflower.

Anyone looking to get into gear for the upcoming deer season will find something interesting to learn at the field day

Mark Izard, board member of the BHA’s Arkansas chapter, said the event will combine some camaraderie and instruction with information about the latest news concerning Arkansas deer hunting.

“We’re going to have a variety of different bows for people to shoot and familiarize themselves with, and we’ll have a variety of tree stands for people as well,” Izard said. “We’ll have tree saddles, lock-on stands and climbing stands and will help explain how to use each of them safely to maybe help people with their hunts this year.”

Izard says he’s also planning a small presentation on what equipment hunters should have with them on a backcountry hunt.

“I’ll bring along my pack and show people all the things I’ve learned to carry that make the hunt more enjoyable and make getting your deer back out of the woods comfortably and safely,” Izard said.

Lunch will be provided after demonstrations, then attendees will be invited to learn about the latest developments with chronic wasting disease in the state.

“We hosted Cory Gray at a pint night last month, and we’re excited to have Jenn Ballard, the state’s wildlife veterinarian, to talk about CWD and what it means for hunters,” Izard said.

The event is free, but organizers ask attendees to RSVP to ensure enough food is available for everyone. Visit https://www.backcountryhunters.org/arkansas_bha_field_day_intro_to_bowhunting_archery_and_cwd_update to register today.