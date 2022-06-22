JASPER, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – If you didn’t get a chance to apply for one of Arkansas’s public land elk permits in May, you still have a chance to get one of the onsite permits that will be drawn with the others at this year’s Buffalo River Elk Festival in Jasper on Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25.

Registration for the onsite Elk Permit drawing will be in the Ozark Rental office next to the Ozark Cafe at 109 Court Street in Jasper. Registration for these permits is open 1-4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Requirements are the same as in the online process. Only Arkansas residents can apply. You must have a current Arkansas hunting license. And you must be present for the drawing of these three permits at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The onsite draw is a separate drawing from the online applicants. Hunters who already applied online may also apply for these tags to increase their chance of drawing.

The elk-hunting permits are the capstone of the festival, but there are plenty of other activities and events to keep families entertained throughout the two-day celebration of the elk’s return to Arkansas. Other features of the Elk Festival are a variety of music, street dancing until 11 p.m. Friday, an elk calling contest, fishing derby, Dutch oven cooking contest, shotgun shell drop, pie contest. and a 5K run dubbed “Run with the Elk.”

Visit https://www.buffaloriverelkfestival.com/wp/ for more information on the Buffalo River Elk Festival.

Arkansas’s 2022 elk hunting season dates and information are available at www.agfc.com/elk.