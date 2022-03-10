LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game & Fish Commission) — The March/April issue of Arkansas Wildlife magazine, which is on its way to subscribers, is all about the Buffalo River – the Buffalo National River, that is, and its 50th anniversary.

The mighty Buffalo became the country’s first national river, administered by the National Park Service, March 1, 1972, after a grassroots effort saved it from two dams. Celebrations and fun activities will take place at various locations across Arkansas for the rest of the year.

Besides the Buffalo, the new issue includes an update on turkey and bobwhite conservation stamps that have raised money for 15 habitat projects to benefit all sorts of wildlife. We also take a dive into the refreshing, refilling and restocking of Lake Monticello, and we go on a goose hunt that could have been better, although we learned a lot. All those articles plus the regular columns about cooking, photography, wildlife law enforcement and great places to enjoy in The Natural State.

Not a subscriber? Become one by visiting arkansaswildlife.com or calling 800-283-2664. A one-year subscription (five bimonthly issues and the July/August calendar) is just $12. Save by ordering two years for $20 or three years for $25.