LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game & Fish Commission) –With spring break on the horizon, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission reminds new and occasional anglers that there are nearly 100 locations where people can borrow rods and reels to get out on the water and enjoy a day of fishing.

The AGFC’s Tackle Loaner network, which is administered by the agency’s Fishing Education program, delivers rods, reels and various basic fishing gear to many locations throughout the state so that people can enjoy a day on the water, even if they can’t afford to purchase the gear.

The equipment is checked out just as though the person were checking out a library book.

“We have focused our locations around public fishing hot spots,” J.J. Gladden, Fishing Education coordinator for the AGFC, said. “We have state parks, campgrounds, AGFC offices, libraries, city parks and other locations partnering in the program.”

Gladden says the tackle loaner program was created to remove as many barriers to fishing as possible.

“We hope people really take advantage of the free-to-use rods and reels available,” Gladden said. “Once this last chill has passed, spring should be in full swing, and fishing is a great way to spend a day with kids who are out of school for spring break.”

Most of the rod-and-reel combos available for loan are easy-to-use push-button or spincast reels, which are excellent for fishing for any fish with live or prepared bait.

“Hooks, skinkers, and bobbers are really all you need to supply on your own to get started with one of these rods,” Gladden said. “And you’ll need to buy your bait, dig your bait out of the ground like worms, or dig it out of the back of the refrigerator, like old hot dogs.”

Visit https://www.agfc.com/en/education/onthewater/are/tackle-loaner-program for a list of tackle loaner locations to get started fishing.