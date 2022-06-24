LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – It’s always a good time to subscribe to Arkansas Wildlife, the bimonthly magazine produced by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, although this may be the best time of year.

The July-August issue of the magazine is the calendar edition, full of information about the Arkansas outdoors such as hunting dates and sunrise/sunset times, and stunning photos of native wildlife. Those who subscribe now will receive the 13-month 2022-23 calendar issue. The news is still good for those who wait – they’ll receive the 2023-24 calendar as part of their annual subscription.

The magazine is a bargain at $12 a year – save by buying a two-year subscription for $20 and a three-year subscription for $25.

This year’s calendar issue features a new approach. Over the years, a recipe has been featured with each month or various species of wildlife have been highlighted. This one, however, is different. It’s a partnership with the Arkansas Wildlife Facebook page (no relation to the magazine), a forum for outdoor photographers who post, chat and trade ideas. They graciously have submitted some amazing images of Arkansas wildlife, from a river otter to an osprey.

Subscribe today by visiting arkansaswildlife.com or by calling 800-283-2664.