LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game & Fish Commission) – The application period for Arkansas’s special urban bowhunts for the 2022-23 deer hunting season is now open.The hunts, which begin Sept. 1, offer Arkansas bowhunters an early opportunity to get into the woods. It’s also the most effective method available for wildlife managers to assist cities in maintaining white-tailed deer populations at levels which reduce conflicts with homeowners and drivers.

The following areas will have urban hunts for the 2022-23 season:

Cherokee Village

Fairfield Bay

Heber Springs

Helena/West Helena

Horseshoe Bend

Hot Springs Village

Russellville

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission coordinates with the Arkansas Bowhunters Association to administer urban bowhunting opportunities in The Natural State. The partnership helps ensure participating hunters are proficient and guides hunters on how to be discreet and understand the nuances of hunting in an urban setting.

All hunters must pass a shooting proficiency test, pass the International Bowhunters Education Program (IBEP) course, and attend an orientation before receiving their urban hunt tags. The proficiency test and IBEP course help coordinators maintain a safe hunting experience, while the mandatory orientations will give participants a rundown of rules and tips to help make their hunt successful and avoid any possible conflicts with landowners who live near their hunting area. While hunters may only hunt on private properties where they have gained permission, there are common areas that are open to hunting as well.

In addition to reducing deer populations and offering hunters increased hunting opportunities, urban hunts also provide food for needy families in Arkansas. As a stipulation of the hunt, all hunters must donate their first adult deer harvested to Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry.

Participating hunters must possess a valid Arkansas Sportsman’s Hunting License. Deer harvested during urban hunts do not count toward a hunter’s seasonal limit. There are no limits to the number of deer that can be harvested in urban hunts and all antler restrictions are lifted. All deer harvested must still be checked to the appropriate urban deer zone.

The Arkansas Bowhunters Association charges a $50 orientation fee to offset the cost of equipment and cover insurance for the hunts with the participating cities. Hunters may register online at http://www.arkansasbowhunters.org/urbanhunt. Registration closes July 11 at 11:59 p.m. Participants who do not register in advance may still sign up at an orientation, but will be charged an additional $5. Maps and specific requirements for each city, as well as a list of orientation days, is available at www.arkansasbowhunters.org/urbanhunt.