Troy’s Terrific Travels: Barnyard Friends & Stables

MORRILTON, Ark. — It’s time to giddy up for the latest episode of Troy’s Terrific Travels! Troy his parents, and good friend Jeremy went out right next to Petit Jean State Park to visit ‘Barnyard Horse & Stables’ for some horseback riding.

Safe and fun from ages two to ninety two! You can choose between a 50 minute ride or a 30 minute ride as long as you call ahead. However, it’s not just riding horses on this ranch. There is also a petting zoo with dogs, chickens, goats, donkeys, sheep, and other animals to keep you company.

Kids are able to play on the playground, which is in the works for upgrades sometime in the future. There’s also a hay maze and to cap it all off, if you want to stay for an extended period of time you can rent out the weekend house at the barn for $139 a night and the bunk house.

It’s for groups of any size and their special events include: birthday parties, school field trips, and family reunions.

For families with young children, there is also a day care service for parents who want to explore the beautiful Petit Jean state park.

Barnyard Friends & Stables is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and you’ll want to call ahead to reserve your slot!

For more information you can call the owner of Barnyard Friends & Stables, Helen Charton at (501) 208-7287. Or send an email to h.charton@hotmail.com or BarnyardFriends@weebly.com. You can also reach out to them on their Facebook page.

