Troy’s Terrific Travels: Bridal Veil Falls

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — Do you like tall waterfalls and super short hikes? Then this is the hike for you!

For this episode of Troy’s Terrific Travels, Troy Lynch and Cole Clevenger set out to Heber Springs, AR to see Bridal Veil Falls.

As soon as you park at the trail head, you will walk down and see a wooden overlook where the waterfall is just underneath it. If you walk right, you can see some smaller waterfalls, or even go to the top of the main one.

If you go left from the overlook, then it’s a 0.5 mile roundtrip hike to get down to one of the most photogenic places in all the natural state. You will eventually reach a fork where there are two different paths to get down. The steeper one is slippery and has a bigger risk of injury, but if you stay left and take the ‘longer route’ you’ll be much safer, and it only takes a minute longer.

If it’s been raining, then it will be a little muddy so don’t wear your nice shoes… but make sure you’re not wearing flip flops. It’s a easy hike where you can play in the water, although it’s not deep enough to swim in.

There are about 10-12 parking spots and some picnic tables at the top.

If you would like directions on how to get to Bridal Veil Falls, click HERE. Then click on ‘Directions’.

If you have any recommendations on where Troy should travel next, send him an email at tlynch@kark.com and he’ll try to make it a future episode!