Troy’s Terrific Travels: Buffalo River

SAINT JOE, Ark. — Summer is here! Which means it’s the perfect time to cool off at the river. And what better river to do that than America’s first National River, the Buffalo River. It’s the perfect day-trip that’s easy and fun for the whole family.

In order to do this trip you must plan ahead and know what to expect to make it the best experience possible.

It’s a two hour drive from Little Rock, and if you want to kayak or canoe down the river you will go through Buffalo River Outfitters. I recommend you reserve your canoe or kayaks at least a week in advance. Now that it’s summer time, maybe reserve even earlier. You can do that by phone.

Once you check in they will give you your yellow ticket, and attach a tag onto your car keys. There are usually two different trip options to choose from; the six mile or the 10 mile. We chose the six mile which took us a little longer than three hours.

From the check-in station we drove down to Tyler Bend. It was a little confusing to get there. You take a left out of the check-in station, then your first left. Make another left once you find the gravel road, then you’ll find the upper launch site.

At that point, you will hand in your ticket and car keys and get your life jackets, kayaks, and canoes. All that’s left is to enjoy the river, waterfalls, sand bars, caves, you name it! At the end you’ll return you equipment and will find your car keys wherever you requested them to be hidden. We did the gas-cap of the car.

Make sure to bring your bathing suits, towels, food, and plenty of sun-screen.

Here’s the address to Buffalo River Outfitters: 9664 N. Hwy 65, St Joe, AR 72675

If you have any recommendations on where Troy should travel next, send him an email at tlynch@kark.com and he’ll try to make it a future episode!