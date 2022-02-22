MORRILTON, Ark. — We’re back doing what TLC didn’t want us to do… and that’s chase waterfalls.

On the very first episode of Troy’s Terrific Travels of 2022, we went to Petit Jean State Park in Morrilton, Arkansas to hike Cedar Falls trail. One of the most photographed places in the Natural state.

Trail Stats:

A moderate level trail that is only 1.9 miles with 367 feet of elevation gain. It’s a great hike for the whole family. Dogs are allowed on leash.

After a mile, you will reach the 95 ft. waterfall which is one of the tallest and continuously flowing waterfalls in the Natural state.

Unfortunately there are signs that say you are not allowed to swim, but it’s still worth it to go and bask in all its glory. Maybe pack a lunch to eat next to the waterfall.

This trail is probably best to hike in the Summer with warmer weather, however if the sun is out this is a great hike that isn’t far from Little Rock.

