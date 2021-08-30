Troy’s Terrific Travels: Falling Water Falls

PELSOR, Ark. — Rain or shine, Falling Water Falls scenic drive in Ozark National Forest is one of the best hidden gems in all of Arkansas.

From Little Rock, it takes an hour and 50 minutes to get there but the drive is well worth the experience. The scenic drive is 15.3 miles long. About a couple miles down the road you’ll find one of the best swimming holes in the state.

Before jumping in, make sure to check to see how deep the water is so you don’t hurt yourself. When we went the deepest point was a little bit taller than 6.5 feet. Safe to jump in if you are comfortable with your abilities.

The drive is kid and dog friendly. There are some parts of the drive where you’ll need a decent off-roading car or tires, because you don’t want to get a flat tire or get stuck out there. The drive is not a loop, it’s point to point so once you reach the end of the drive, you have to do it again coming back.

